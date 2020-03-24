Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key high-speed multi-lane road connecting Delhi with Agra and further interior into Uttar Pradesh, if they have a "valid reason" for travelling, the officials said. "The Yamuna Expressway has been closed and barricaded. Those wanting passage will be allowed only if they have a valid reason. The expressway would remain open for emergency services," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh, said. The district police has also put restrictions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which connects road traffic with the Yamuna Expressway. Media persons, who have been listed in essential services during the lockdown by the UP government, will be allowed passage on producing valid identity card, the police said.

"Please cooperate with the police and have a valid photo identification card during inquiry. There won't be any problem for those with valid id cards," they said. The central government on Monday night said 30 states and Union Territories, covering a total of 548 districts, are under complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said. The figure includes 35 people who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 40 foreign nationals, according to a ministry data.

