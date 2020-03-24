Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:41 IST
Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.  Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key high-speed multi-lane road connecting Delhi with Agra and further interior into Uttar Pradesh, if they have a "valid reason" for travelling, the officials said. "The Yamuna Expressway has been closed and barricaded. Those wanting passage will be allowed only if they have a valid reason. The expressway would remain open for emergency services," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Singh, said.  The district police has also put restrictions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which connects road traffic with the Yamuna Expressway. Media persons, who have been listed in essential services during the lockdown by the UP government, will be allowed passage on producing valid identity card, the police said.

"Please cooperate with the police and have a valid photo identification card during inquiry. There won't be any problem for those with valid id cards," they said. The central government on Monday night said 30 states and Union Territories, covering a total of 548 districts, are under complete lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union Health Ministry said. The figure includes 35 people who have been cured/discharged/migrated and 40 foreign nationals, according to a ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020