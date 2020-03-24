Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt remains committed to providing consular aid to Kiwis overseas

“The feasibility of Government-assisted departure flights is being considered, but there are no guarantees these will be possible in the extremely complex and rapidly changing global situation,” Mr. Peters said.

Govt remains committed to providing consular aid to Kiwis overseas
“Since 18 March, we have been warning New Zealanders offshore that the window for flying home was closing,” Mr. Peters said. Image Credit: Stuff

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is encouraging the tens of thousands of New Zealanders travelling overseas to consider sheltering in place, in light of COVID-19.

"Since 18 March, we have been warning New Zealanders offshore that the window for flying home was closing," Mr. Peters said. "A week later, it has now almost completely closed."

"It has become very difficult to return to New Zealand from all around the world," Mr. Peters said.

"Many of the hubs we usually rely on to get home are no longer available, as countries such as Singapore prevent transits by foreign nationals through their airports. We must recognize that measures like these are part of the international effort to contain the spread of COVID-19."

"We are reaching a point where the best option for most New Zealanders offshore is to shelter in place, by preparing to safely stay where they are. This includes following the instructions of the local authorities and the advice of the World Health Organisation.

"Those few Kiwis who still have the option to return to New Zealand should continue to work with their airlines to seek flights as a matter of absolute urgency.

"The feasibility of Government-assisted departure flights is being considered, but there are no guarantees these will be possible in the extremely complex and rapidly changing global situation," Mr. Peters said.

The Government remains committed to helping New Zealanders overseas and consular assistance will be provided wherever possible. All New Zealanders overseas should register their details on SafeTravel, and review the website regularly for the most up to date advice for New Zealanders overseas.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Formula One 'fully expect' season to start with revised calendar

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said that he fully expects the 2020 season to start this summer with a revised calendar of 15-18 races despite a raft of postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier on Mo...

Indian-origin physician indicted for sex trafficking

An Indian-origin physician has been indicted in the USs Ohio state for sex trafficking and illegally distributing a controlled substance. A federal grand jury in Toledo returned the two-count indictment, according to which Manish Raj Gupta,...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound, Fed pits endless QE against economic reality

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserves promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus. While Wall St...

U.S. negotiators say have not reached coronavirus stimulus deal, but close to it

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said they had not reached an agreement on Monday on a sweeping coronavirus stimulus deal, but had made progress.Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020