Student booked for violating home quarantine on return from UK

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 10:51 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:51 IST
A 24-year-old student who returned from the UK and went to meet his friend in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for violating the mandatory home quarantine advisory in view of the coronavirus crisis, a police official said on Tuesday. The police took action against the student after civic authorities did not find him at his residence at NRI Complex in Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

The student came back from the UK some days back. Despite being advised by the civic authorities to remain in home quarantine, he went to meet his friend at Dombivali in neighbouring Thane, he said.

As there could be a possibility of spread of the viral infection, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) health centre lodged a complaint at the NRI Police Station, he said. The police subsequently registered an offence against the student under IPC Sections 269(negligent act likely to spread infectious diseases dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, he said.

The NMMC officials have also informed about the students act to Thane Police and Kalyan-Dombivali civic authorities, he said. The student has now been kept at a quarantine facility in Thane, he added.

