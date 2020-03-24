Left Menu
Auto drivers to offer delivery services for essential goods

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 24-03-2020 11:06 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:06 IST
and medical supply in Bengaluru Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI)In the light of the current novel coronavirus impact in the city, Three Wheels United (TWU), city-based social enterprise, has launched a programme for auto drivers to provide delivery services for residents who are in need of essential goods like groceries and medicines. As ride hailing plummets, auto-rickshaw drivers have less revenue due to decreased activities.

Three Wheels United is providing their participating auto rickshaw drivers a guaranteed minimum income during these tough times, it said in a statement. The initiative comes at a time when the government has declared a complete lockdown til March 31 across Karnataka where the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 33.

Beside supporting their drivers, this public initiative has two other goals - one, to help individuals, especially the elderly, access essential services, two, to help local stores make enough income by connecting them to consumers who are in need of their services, the statement said. This delivery service will be provided at a low cost or free of cost for the most vulnerable people (such as the elderly and lower-income households).

If you are a local retailer for necessary goods (such as groceries, medicines) please contact Three Wheels United at 9844139191 to connect to a delivery fleet of auto rickshaws. For details contact: 9844156781, it added.

