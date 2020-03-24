Odisha extends lockdown to entire state from Tuesday midnight

The whole of Odisha will be under lockdown from Tuesday midnight because of the coronavirus threat, a top state government official said. Fourteen of the state's 30 districts are already under a lockdown.

The government's chief spokesperson on COVID-19, Subroto Bagchi, said the shutdown will be in force till March 29. He said the decision was taken after the state's chief secretary chaired a meeting with all district collectors.

The lockdown, which initially started with five districts on March 22, and was then extended to nine others, will now cover the entire state, Bagchi added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

