Covid-19 measures: Bengal govt asks civic bodies to conduct

The West Bengal government has asked all civic bodies in the state to conduct a door-to-door survey and prepare a map of regions where multiple people are suffering from fever, cough and other symptoms of Covid-19. According to an official in the health department, members of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other municipalities have been instructed to exercise necessary precautions while carrying out the survey.

"We have directed all civic bodies to conduct a household survey and prepare a map mentioning the number of patients suffering from Covid19-like symptoms in a particular area. We have asked the authorities to expedite the whole process," he said. Once the survey report is prepared, doctors will screen those suffering from symptoms similar to that of coronavirus infection and, if found serious, will refer them to government hospitals for further medical tests.

West Bengal recorded its first Covid-19 death on Monday after a 57-year-old man died at a city hospital. Two more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday morning, taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 9.

The state government has imposed a lockdown on Kolkata and several other parts of Bengal till March 27 midnight..

