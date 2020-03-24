Left Menu
Development News Edition

Omar Abdullah's freed after eight-month detention, PSA revoked

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:45 IST
Omar Abdullah's freed after eight-month detention, PSA revoked

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was on Tuesday freed after eight months in detention after the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him. A swarm of media personnel and supporters, many of them in masks, waited for him outside his residence after he was released. The National Conference leader, who turned 50 on March 10, has been under detention since August 5, when the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The order revoking the PSA against him was issued by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra. Abdullah was booked under the stringent act on February 5, hours before his six-month custody under preventive detention was to end.

The government has revoked his detention with “immediate effect”, the order stated. Abdullah’s mother was the first to arrive at the makeshift detention centre after news came in that her son was about to be released. He was kept at the state guesthouse Hari Nivas, just a few hundred metres from his official residence.

His father, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, was also charged under the PSA and released on March 13 after 221 days in detention. PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti continues to be under detention. On February 5, Omar Abdullah, who was junior foreign minister and commerce minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier that was challenged in the Supreme Court by his sister Sara Abdullah Pilot. The Supreme Court last week asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to inform by this week if it was releasing him. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah told the counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah's sister’s plea against his detention would be heard on merit if he was not released soon. The petition, which may now become infructuous, could have come up for hearing on Wednesday or later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

South Africas confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 554 on Tuesday from 402 a day earlier, as businesses raced to make plans for a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdow...

Hong Kong stocks rebound after U.S. Fed's QE promise

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, following a broader Asia higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a slew of support measures to ease a global cash crunch. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 967.36 points or 4.46...

Uganda central bank sells dollars to slow shilling's depreciation

Ugandas central bank on Tuesday sold dollars in the interbank market, it said in a notice on data provider Refinitiv, offering support to the local currency which has been experiencing sharp depreciation due to the coronavirus-related disru...

Reliance sets up India's 1st COVID-19 dedicated hospital, to continue paying all its contract workers

Reliance Industries Limited RIL on Monday said that it has set up Indias first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai that includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. Sir HN Rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020