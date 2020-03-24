Left Menu
Goa under 100 pc lockdown from Tuesday midnight: CM

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:46 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state will have a 100 per cent lockdown from Tuesday midnight till March 31 in view of the coronavirus crisis. Collectors of both North Goa and South Goa districts will issue curfew orders in the state till March 31, he said.

Sawant said there is not a single coronavirus case in the state, but that does not mean fear of infection is not there. "Coronavirus infection has not been reported as it may not have been transmitted to any person. That is why we need to take utmost precaution. I request everyone to stay indoors and abide by the instructions of the government, he said.

Sawant said from Tuesday midnight, there would be total lockdown in the state with the exception of essential services like pharmacies and hospitals. Police have been given powers under the Epidemic Act to take stringent action against the violators, he said.

There are a few pharmaceutical companies which are allowed to function are banned from allowing employees from Maharashtra and Karnataka to work. The state has shut down all transport facilities, but nationalised banks with ATMs are permitted to function.

Separate transport arrangements have been made for staff of various hospitals to ferry them to their workplace. "The staff of electricity and water departments will be on duty," Sawant said.

"Everyone should support the hundred per cent lockdown. If we abide by it till March 31, we will be safe, the chief minister said. "In case any information has to be given about COVID-19, the Chief Minister's Office is working 24*7. We have formed a team of 12 people. All the things would be monitored, he added.

Around 500 people have been home quarantined in the state, Sawant said, adding that if anyone of them is found moving out, then he/she will be kept in government-run facilities. About essential commodities, he said the collection centres of Goa Dairy will be open.

The government is thinking about supply of essential commodities. In next two days, the plan would be worked out how to supply essential commodities, he said. As far as the homeless are concerned, they will be kept in shelter homes under the disaster management scheme, he said.

The state is allowingvehicles with cattle feed, medicines and essential services through its borders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

