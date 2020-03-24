UAE's SNOC says Mahani 1 gas project startup to be slightly delayed

UAE's Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC) said on Tuesday that current impact of the coronavirus outbreak will delay the startup of production at its Mahani gas exploration project. "In terms of the Mahani project... we are progressing everything according to plan... nontheless we are expecting some minor delays in the startup, still our intention is to have production online before the end of the year," SNOC CEO Hatem AlMosa said during a phone conference.

The delay is expected to be no more than a month or two, he added.

