Coronavirus: 113 brought from Malaysia to Tamil Nadu, 9 hospitalised
Nine people, who have returned from Malayasia and were showing coronavirus symptoms, have been admitted to a hospital here on Monday.
Nine people, who have returned from Malayasia and were showing coronavirus symptoms, have been admitted to a hospital here on Monday. According to officials, the remaining 104 passengers have been put into Air Force quarantine facility in Tambaram town yesterday.
A total of 113 people have returned to Chennai from Malayasia via Air Asia flight yesterday night. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3,30,000, while the number of deaths have exceeded 14,000. (ANI)
