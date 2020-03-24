Left Menu
Combatting COVID-19: Air India advises staff to work from home

Air India (AI) has advised its employees to work from home in order to reduce more attendance in office as a preventive measure to stem the coronavirus infection.

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the directives issued by the Centre and state governments to deal with COVID-19 situation, Department Heads of the national carrier have been asked to provide a roster of employees "who are required to render essential emergency services within each department till 31.03.2020 to reduce the attendance in office to the basic required numbers to meet the operational requirements." "For other employees 'Work from Home' be resorted to in an organised manner," Amrita Sharan, AI Director Personnel, said in the order.

The airline has also urged those employees working from home to be available on either phone or other means of communication. "Employees who are working from home should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. If required, they may have to report to office at a short notice. Air India Limited is a Public Utility Service, it is therefore to be ensured that the flight operations are not hampered. The above instructions shall be applicable with immediate effect," the order said.

According to data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 492, including 446 active cases. (ANI)

