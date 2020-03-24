Combating COVID-19: Kerala DGP urges people to adhere to Janata Curfew

In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, Kerala DGP Loknath Behara has urged the people to adhere to the Janata Curfew and remain indoors. He also said that vehicles used for distributing medicines will only be allowed to ply on roads.

"This lockdown is for the people's good. Everybody must obey this. The vehicles distributing medicines will only be exempted," he said while speaking to media. "People moving out of their houses will have to submit an undertaking to the police citing reasons to travel," Behara added. (ANI)

