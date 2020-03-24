4 govt medical colleges in Uttarakhand reserved for coronavirus cases: Minister

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday temporarily assigned four medical colleges in the state exclusively for dealing with coronavirus cases. The four government medical colleges reserved for COVID-19 cases are in Dehradun, Haldwani, Srinagar and Almora, said state government spokesperson and Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik.

The state health secretary has been authorized to shift other departments and faculties at these facilities to different hospitals, the minister said. The decision in this regard was taken by the state cabinet at a meeting here, Kaushik said.

He, however, said this is a temporary arrangement. The state Cabinet also authorized for three months the heads of departments in these government medical colleges to make appointments to vacant posts of doctors through interviews, the minister said.

The district magistrates will also have the authority to fill the vacancies of doctors at these hospitals for three months, he added. The state Cabinet also decided to give Rs 3 crore to the district magistrates of Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Haridwar and Dehradun and Rs 2 crore to remaining districts for giving immediate financial assistance to unorganized sector labourers and those in need, Kaushik said.

It was decided in the meeting that the state government will give Rs 20 as bonus on the current minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 1,925 per quintal, he said. Besides, advance ration for three months will be made available to eligible beneficiaries through the public distribution system by the first week of April, Kaushik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.