Two sports facilities in Chandigarh converted into temporary jails amid coronavirus outbreak




Chandigarh Administration logo (Source/Chandigarh Administration website). Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday declared that two sports facilities in the city have been converted into temporary jails. "Cricket Stadium in Sector-16 and Sports Complex in Manimajra are hereby declared as temporary jail till prohibitory orders remain in operation keeping in view the urgencies arisen due to the outbreak of COVID-19," the administration said in a release.

The total number of persons affected by COVID-19 in Chandigarh stands at 7, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Chandigarh administration has imposed a curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus from person to person.

In India, there are 451 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

