New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL101 JK-VIRUS-LD POSITIVE 2 men test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, number of cases in J-K rises to 6 Srinagar: Two men -- one with travel history to Saudi Arabia and another to the Andaman -- have tested positive for coronovirus disease in Srinagar, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to six. .

DEL112 HP-VIRUS-3RDLD CURFEW Himachal imposes statewide curfew as people defy lockdown orders Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday imposed an indefinite statewide curfew to combat coronavirus after it was found that many people defied the lockdown orders. DEL109 RJ-VIRUS-BHILWARA Bhilwara undertakes massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers: Authorities Bhilwara: Rajasthan's textile town Bhilwara has taken a massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers after 13 people, including three doctors and nine nursing staffers of a hospital, tested positive over the past few days in the state. . DES19 PB-VIRUS-FUNDS Punjab seeks Rs 150 crore assistance to combat coronavirus outbreak Chandigarh: Fearing a surge in coronavirus cases after the arrival of a large number of NRIs from abroad, the Punjab government on Tuesday sought an assistance of Rs 150 crore from the Centre to combat the outbreak of the infection. .

DES7 PB-VIRUS-DEOL Coronavirus: Gurdaspur MP appeals to people to avoid crowd Chandigarh: Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol has appealed to the people to isolate themselves and avoid crowd in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. . DEL74 HR-VIRUS-LD-LOCKDOWN Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, at some places police have tough time persuading people Chandigarh: Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. DEL110 UP-VIRUS-2NDLD LOCKDOWN UP to extend lockdown to all districts, curfew may be clamped in some areas: CM Lucknow: All 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh will be under a three-day lockdown from Wednesday to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced while warning that a curfew may also be imposed in some areas. .

DES23 UP-VIRUS-DAILY WAGE EARNERS COVID-19: UP govt provides financial aid to 20 lakh daily wage earners Lucknow: Keeping in mind the debilitating effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the 'Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana' depositing the first installment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts of more than 20 lakh daily wage labourers of the state. . DES18 UKD-LOCKDOWN Lockdown enforced strictly in U'khand Dehradun: The statewide lockdown in Uttarakhand was strictly enforced on Tuesday with the administration not allowing even grocery shops to remain open and private vehicles on the roads after 10 am. .

DES20 UKD-VIRUS-HOSPITALS 4 govt medical colleges in Uttarakhand reserved for coronavirus cases: Minister Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Tuesday temporarily assigned four medical colleges in the state exclusively for dealing with coronavirus cases. . DEL48 JK-2ND LD OMAR Omar Abdullah freed after eight-month detention, PSA revoked Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was on Tuesday freed after eight months in detention after the administration revoked the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against him. .

DEL88 JK-OMAR-VIRUS It's a very different world, first task to fight coronavirus: Omar Abdullah Srinagar: It's a very different world, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday after being released from nearly eight months in detention, adding that the first task was to fight COVID-19 and any discussion on political developments could come later. DES21 RJ-GEHLOT-RS POLLS CM Gehlot questions decision to defer Rajya Sabha polls Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission's decision to defer the polls to the Rajya Sabha, citing horse trading efforts by the BJP.. .

