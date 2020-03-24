Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrate festivals inside homes; support govt in fight against coronavirus: Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:41 IST
Celebrate festivals inside homes; support govt in fight against coronavirus: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the eve of various festivals which mark the beginning of new year in different parts of India and urged people to adopt hygienic ways and support the government in combating the coronavirus outbreak. Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand will be celebrated in different parts of the country on Wednesday. Referring to the ancient Indian values of 'share and care', Naidu hoped that everyone will do whatever it takes to alleviate human suffering and hardship by providing support to those who need it.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand. "These festivals, celebrated with much zeal around the country, herald the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year. It is a joyous festival signifying growth and prosperity," he said in his message. The vice president said as we rejoice and hope that these festivals bring better health and greater happiness in our lives, we should recognise that we are currently battling an unprecedented global health challenge. "We have to take adequate precautions to stay safe. I appeal to the people to celebrate these festivals within their homes and avoid large gatherings. Let us give our complete and unconditional support to our government and our healthcare professionals in the war against COVID- 19," he said.

He also urged people to adopt a hygienic way of life. "If we maintain social distancing and follow medical advice, we can certainly win our collective fight against this deadly virus in the near future," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Railways issues instructions to ensure employees not retrenched

In a bid to reduce the hardships and protect the interests of contractual and outsourced staff engaged in providing services such as On-Board House Keeping services OBHS in trains, sanitation, pantry cars, stations, offices, and other comme...

Modern-day Mayflower sets sail from Poland ahead of 400th anniversary voyage

Four hundred years after the Mayflower crossed the Atlantic from Britain to the United States, a group of engineers plan to have a crewless-ship also named the Mayflower, navigate itself along the same route. The voyage is due to begin in S...

Japan PM Abe: Agreed with IOC's Bach on idea of delaying Olympics one year

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday he and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed on the idea of delaying the Tokyo Olympics by about one year. Abe was speaking to reporters after a phone call with IOC Preside...

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra mount to 106, 3 deaths reported: state health minister

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said the total coronavirus cases rose to 106 in the state and three deaths were reported so far. Coronavirus cases rose to 106 in Maharashtra and three deaths were reported in the state so ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020