Celebrate festivals inside homes; support govt in fight against coronavirus: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the eve of various festivals which mark the beginning of new year in different parts of India and urged people to adopt hygienic ways and support the government in combating the coronavirus outbreak. Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand will be celebrated in different parts of the country on Wednesday. Referring to the ancient Indian values of 'share and care', Naidu hoped that everyone will do whatever it takes to alleviate human suffering and hardship by providing support to those who need it.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Cheti Chand. "These festivals, celebrated with much zeal around the country, herald the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year. It is a joyous festival signifying growth and prosperity," he said in his message. The vice president said as we rejoice and hope that these festivals bring better health and greater happiness in our lives, we should recognise that we are currently battling an unprecedented global health challenge. "We have to take adequate precautions to stay safe. I appeal to the people to celebrate these festivals within their homes and avoid large gatherings. Let us give our complete and unconditional support to our government and our healthcare professionals in the war against COVID- 19," he said.

He also urged people to adopt a hygienic way of life. "If we maintain social distancing and follow medical advice, we can certainly win our collective fight against this deadly virus in the near future," he said..

