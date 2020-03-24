Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:57 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in India crosses 500 and one more death from the infection is reported, taking the toll to ten. 5:40 p.m. Delhi govt to give Rs 5,000 to construction workers to cope with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. 5:37 p.m.

Two more test positive for coronavirus in UP, as count rises to 35, official says. 5:35 p.m. Bangladesh to release Khaleda Zia amid coronavirus outbreak.

5:31 p.m. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says he will contribute his one month’s salary to the PM Relief Fund to contain COVID-19, which has affected over 500 people in the country and killed 10.

5:10 p.m. China partly reopens iconic Great Wall to visitors as coronavirus eases. 5:04 p.m.

The UP govt provides financial aid to 20 lakh daily wage earners to debilitate the effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector. 4:48 p.m. Rajasthan's textile town Bhilwara takes a massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers after 13 people, including three doctors and nine nursing staffers of a hospital, tested positive for coronavirus infection.

4:40 p.m. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba asks state governments to immediately identify and earmark hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 4:25 p.m.

Two men -- one with travel history to Saudi Arabia and another to the Andaman -- have tested positive for coronovirus disease in Srinagar. 4:02 p.m. Centre asks states to allow veterinary hospitals, clinics to function amid lockdown.

3:56 p.m. A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel tests positive for COVID-19, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine, officials say. 3:35 p.m.

A large number of zoos across the country are facing "severe hardships" in arranging food and water for animals due to restrictions imposed for containing the coronavirus, Central Zoo Authority says. 3:33 p.m. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 with three more coronavirus positive cases reported in the state, health department says. 3:30 p.m.

The Election Commission defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 3:28 p.m. The Indian Railways says it is ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country despite coronavirus pandemic/ 3:22 p.m.

Pune-based firm develops testing kit for faster confirmation of COVID-19 cases. 3:12 p.m. The statewide lockdown in Uttarakhand is strictly enforced with the administration not allowing even grocery shops to remain open after 10 am.

3:08 p.m. Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to six, senior official says. 3:00 p.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extends deadline for filing GST returns for March-May to June 30. 2:51 p.m.

Two persons who tested positive for coronavirus recovered and were released from the hospital in the Union Territory of Ladakh. 2:34 p.m.

BSP president Mayawati asks Centre, state govt to provide financial assistance to poor. 2:12 p.m.

A statewide curfew is declared in Manipur after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. 2:06 p.m. UP govt decides to extend lockdown to entire state to combat coronavirus 1:40 p.m.

US President Donald Trump indicates he is unlikely to follow suggestions of his medical advisors on a complete shutdown to tackle coronavirus outbreak as he says such a move would have tremendous repercussions on the country's economy. 12:45 p.m. SBI Life says safety of its staff is of utmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak and the insurer fully supports work from home policy. 12:41 p.m.

Centre advices state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 12:31 p.m. Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till March 31 to check coronavirus spread, a senior official says.

11:56 a.m. Entire Haryana goes under lockdown, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. 11:27 a.m.

The Election Commission defers the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources say. 11:25 a.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. 11:24 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients rise to 33 in Gujarat, with three more cases reported, health department says. 11:15 a.m. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. 10:31 a.m.

China reports 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while death toll from COVID-19 increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities were confirmed. 9:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directs all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media amid the coronavirus outbreak. 9:31 a.m.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data. 8:36 a.m.

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak..

