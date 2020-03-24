Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:15 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:57 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in India crosses 500 and one more death from the infection is reported, taking the toll to ten. 5:40 p.m. Delhi govt to give Rs 5,000 to construction workers to cope with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. 5:37 p.m.

Two more test positive for coronavirus in UP, as count rises to 35, official says. 5:35 p.m. Bangladesh to release Khaleda Zia amid coronavirus outbreak.

5:31 p.m. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says he will contribute his one month’s salary to the PM Relief Fund to contain COVID-19, which has affected over 500 people in the country and killed 10.

5:10 p.m. China partly reopens iconic Great Wall to visitors as coronavirus eases. 5:04 p.m.

The UP govt provides financial aid to 20 lakh daily wage earners to debilitate the effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector. 4:48 p.m. Rajasthan's textile town Bhilwara takes a massive screening exercise for suspected coronavirus carriers after 13 people, including three doctors and nine nursing staffers of a hospital, tested positive for coronavirus infection.

4:40 p.m. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba asks state governments to immediately identify and earmark hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 4:25 p.m.

Two men -- one with travel history to Saudi Arabia and another to the Andaman -- have tested positive for coronovirus disease in Srinagar. 4:02 p.m. Centre asks states to allow veterinary hospitals, clinics to function amid lockdown.

3:56 p.m. A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel tests positive for COVID-19, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine, officials say. 3:35 p.m.

A large number of zoos across the country are facing "severe hardships" in arranging food and water for animals due to restrictions imposed for containing the coronavirus, Central Zoo Authority says. 3:33 p.m. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 with three more coronavirus positive cases reported in the state, health department says. 3:30 p.m.

The Election Commission defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 3:28 p.m. The Indian Railways says it is ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities across the country despite coronavirus pandemic/ 3:22 p.m.

Pune-based firm develops testing kit for faster confirmation of COVID-19 cases. 3:12 p.m. The statewide lockdown in Uttarakhand is strictly enforced with the administration not allowing even grocery shops to remain open after 10 am.

3:08 p.m. Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to six, senior official says. 3:00 p.m.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extends deadline for filing GST returns for March-May to June 30. 2:51 p.m.

Two persons who tested positive for coronavirus recovered and were released from the hospital in the Union Territory of Ladakh. 2:34 p.m.

BSP president Mayawati asks Centre, state govt to provide financial assistance to poor. 2:12 p.m.

A statewide curfew is declared in Manipur after a 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19. 2:06 p.m. UP govt decides to extend lockdown to entire state to combat coronavirus 1:40 p.m.

US President Donald Trump indicates he is unlikely to follow suggestions of his medical advisors on a complete shutdown to tackle coronavirus outbreak as he says such a move would have tremendous repercussions on the country's economy. 12:45 p.m. SBI Life says safety of its staff is of utmost importance amid the coronavirus outbreak and the insurer fully supports work from home policy. 12:41 p.m.

Centre advices state governments and union territory administrations to impose curfew wherever necessary in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 12:31 p.m. Sikkim will be placed under lockdown from 6 am on Wednesday till March 31 to check coronavirus spread, a senior official says.

11:56 a.m. Entire Haryana goes under lockdown, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus. 11:27 a.m.

The Election Commission defers the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, official sources say. 11:25 a.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says no new coronavirus case has been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours. 11:24 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 patients rise to 33 in Gujarat, with three more cases reported, health department says. 11:15 a.m. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. 10:31 a.m.

China reports 78 new confirmed cases, including 74 imported infections, while death toll from COVID-19 increased to 3,277 after seven more fatalities were confirmed. 9:41 a.m.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directs all states and union territories to ensure "operational continuity" of print and electronic media amid the coronavirus outbreak. 9:31 a.m.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data. 8:36 a.m.

Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate, administration optimistic on deal for massive coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate could pass a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as soon as Tuesday, negotiators said, insisting they had made significant progress despite failing so far to reach a bipartisan deal on the sweeping legislation. ...

Mylab PathoDetect: First 'Made in India' COVID-19 test kit gets ICMR approval

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved PathoDetect, the COVID-19 test kit developed by Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions.Designed as per CDCWHO recommended protocol, the Mylab PathoDetect C...

Euro zone to consider credit line from bailout fund to fight coronavirus

Euro zone ministers will discuss on Tuesday the possibility of governments applying for a credit line from the blocs bailout fund to fight the coronavirus crisis, a move that would also pave the way for unlimited ECB bond purchases if neede...

Bangladesh's opposition leader Khaleda Zia to be freed from jail-minister

Bangladesh will suspend the jail sentence of its ailing former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia and release her for a period of six months, the nations law minister said on Tuesday. We have decided to release her on humanita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020