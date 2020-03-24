Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 519

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:55 IST
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 519

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 519 on Tuesday, according to Health Ministry data. According to the figures updated at 5.45 pm, the number of active COVID-19 cases are 470 while 40 people have been cured, discharged or migrated.

The figure includes 43 foreign nationals and the nine deaths reported so far, the Health Ministry said. West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.

A 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Monday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. But this case was not counted in the health ministry's latest figure. Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 95, including eight foreign nationals, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 89, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has reported 37 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35 including 10 foreigners.   Cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners. Uttar Pradesh has 33 positive cases, including a foreign national. Gujarat also has 33 positive cases including a foreigner.

Cases in Delhi stand at 30, including one foreigner. In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 29 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 15 cases, including two foreigners.  West Bengal reported nine cases while Andhra Pradesh has eight patients. Both Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh reported seven cases each so far.

Jammu and Kashmir has four cases, so has Uttarakhand, including one foreigner. There are three cases each in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar while there are two cases in Odisha.

Puducherry, Manipur and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 11-Olympics-Tokyo Games moved to 2021 to be 'light at the end of pandemic tunnel'

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed on Tuesday to 2021, the first such delay in the Games 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.Though a huge blow to Japa...

Postponing the Olympic Games: it's complicated

- The unprecedented decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic sets off an complicated and costly exercise that involves ripping up years of planning. As International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said ...

Lockdown comes into force in entire Haryana, 90 arrested for violating orders

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus, even as police arrested 90 people from across the state for flouting lockdown orders. The state govern...

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.

Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless challenges are increasing despite all efforts Narendra Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020