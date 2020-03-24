11 foreigners, including Chinese nationals, sent to quarantine

Eleven foreigners, including some Chinese nationals, were sent to a quarantine facility in Jharkhand on Tuesday, officials said. They were staying in the state for around a month, they said without divulging further details.

Besides China, some of the foreigners are from Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan, said Ajay Kumar, the sub-divisional officer of Bundu in Ranchi district. They have been sent to a quarantine facility, he said, adding that all of them possess valid passports.

The state government had on Monday barred the press from publishing personal details of those infected by the coronavirus, and doctors and other medical staff treating them. The state is under lockdown till March 31 to prevent the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

