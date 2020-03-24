COVID-19: Two spiritual organisations of Punjab offer their prayer places

Extending a helping hand, two spiritual organisations on Tuesday offered their prayer places to the Punjab government in the state's battle against COVID-19. In a humanitarian gesture, the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) and Sant Nirankari Mission offered their ‘Satsang Ghar’ to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. RSSB head Baba Gurinder Singh called upon the chief minister and said detailed instructions have been issued to the field units in this regard. Sant Nirankari Mission president Gobind Singh, popularly known as Bhaiyaji, also extended a similar offer for utilization of Nirankari Bhawan and their facilities in the state's battle against coronavirus. He also offered the services of the organisation’s volunteers to help out the state government in this hour of crisis.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Amarinder appreciated the benevolent gesture of the leaders of the two organisations. PTI VSD CHS SRY

