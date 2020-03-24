Efforts on to revoke passports of two NRIs in Ker

Hardening its stand against those defying prohibitory orders and quarantine rules, the district administration in Kasargod, which has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala, are trying to revoke passports of two suspect coronavirus Gulf returnees, who reportedly infected many people here. "Efforts are on to seize their passports and we will ensure that they do not go to the Gulf again", District Collector D Sajith Babu told reporters.

The time for making appeals to such people, who are adamant that they will not listen to the government, was over and it was the time for action, he said. The Collector said he had also held discussions with the Superintendent of police in this regard.

He said bakeries would be open in the district and they should supply bread and biscuits, but not tea or coffee. Kasaragod district is the worst affected due to the corona virus in Kerala, with 45 people undergoing treatment in isolation wards.

