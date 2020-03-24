Left Menu
Coronavirus: Authorities start doorstep ration delivery in J-K's Udhampur

  PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:00 IST
The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Tuesday launched a service for doorstep delivery of ration amid the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, an official spokesperson said. The “Ration on Wheels” service will ensure that households in the districts receive ration from fair price shops through delivery by volunteers, he said.

“The customers have been asked to book their order with their concerned ration dealer over phone from 8 am to 1 pm and ration dealer will ensure home delivery of the order through the special arrangement (ration on wheels),” the spokesperson said. Udhampur District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla made the arrangements for “Ration on Wheels” and roped in 100 volunteers from various organizations for the home delivery service, he added.

“The officials have been deployed for area wise distribution of ration and other essentials. Ration dealers have mobilized special carts for which curfew passes have been issued,” the spokesperson said. He said the service has been started in 13 stores catering to more than 60,000 people.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has collaborated with the Brainpreneurs Child Development Centre (CDC), Jammu, for providing counselling to students, parents and teachers over its helpline phone number 6006800068 from 10 AM to 7 PM up to 31st March..

