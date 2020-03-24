2 KSU activists arrested in connection with Shillong's Iew Duh

Two Khasi Students' Union (KSU) activists were arrested in connection with the fatally stabbing of a person in the Iew Duh market last month, police said on Tuesday. In retaliation to the death of a KSU activist in a clash after an anti-CAA meeting in Ichamati, a series of stabbings happened in the Iew Duh market area, leading to the death of a vegetable seller and leaving six others grievously injured, they said.

"The police left no stone unturned in meticulously collecting evidence and statements from eye witnesses following the stabbings," East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Claudia A Lyngwa said. Police were able to collate all the evidence to identify the perpetrators of the heinous crime, she added.

A person was arrested on Monday and confessed to having committed the crime along with three other accomplices, Lyngwa said. Following this, the second accused was arrested, she said, adding that police are on the lookout for the remaining two who have been identified.

The activist, who hailed from Sohra, was injured in a clash between members of the union and a group in Ichamati. He died on February 28, sparking tensions in parts of the state.