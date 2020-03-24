NPR, first phase of Census deferred: Officials
The exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) and the first phase of the Census 2021 will not be held as scheduled due to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Tuesday. Both the exercise is supposed to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.
Due to the prevailing situation, the NPR and Census exercises have been deferred till further orders, a senior home ministry official said. The Prime Minister has announced a 21-day lockdown across the country from Tuesday night due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
