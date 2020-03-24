You can go and buy groceries but maintain distance: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday evening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of lock-down across the country was only an extension of the state government's similar decision. All essential commodities and services will continue to be available as provided under the Maharashtra government' own lock-down diktat, he said.

"We must abide by the social distance directive. You can go and buy groceries, vegetables but need to maintain social distance," he said. Regulatory guidelines will be prepared soon for the police to monitor customers visiting vegetable vendors and grocery shops, he said.

