Reports of doctors being ostracised disturbing: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the reports of doctors and paramedics being secluded in residential complexes and societies in Delhi, Noida, Warangal, and Chennai are disturbing.
In a statement, he said: "Deeply anguished to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida Warangal, Chennai that doctors and paramedics are being ostracised in residential complexes and societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Please don't panic!"
Total coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 519 (including 39 discharged and nine deaths) as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
