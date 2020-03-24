Coronavirus: Assam transport deptt says several measures taken

The Assam transport department on Tuesday said it has taken several measures to facilitate the transfer of passengers arriving at airports and railway stations in the state since Sunday, amid restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. More than 500 buses have been provided by the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) at the airports and railway stations, a spokesperson of the department said.

Nearly 16,000 people who arrived by air and 12,000 people by rail were assisted by the ASTC, he said. The passengers were extended transportation facilities to a number of places, including Barak Valley, Agartala, Shillong, Karbi Anglong, Central Assam, North Assam, Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

"Every railway station and airport had only one exit point so that all passengers could be screened. After completing the screening process, medical check-up and other formalities, the passengers were transported to their respective destinations," the spokesperson said. The last train and flight will arrive at Guwahati at 9 pm and 10 pm tonight, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

