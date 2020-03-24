Left Menu
Development News Edition

37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Thirty seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:14 IST
37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, state Health Department said on Tuesday. "A total of 18,334 persons have returned from coronavirus-affected countries to Uttar Pradesh so far. Five hundred nineteen showed symptoms of COVID-19 out of whom 37 have tested positive for the disease," the Health Department said in a release.

"Eight persons tested positive in Agra, three in Ghaziabad, 8 in Lucknow, 11 in Noida whereas one each in Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Varanasi, Muradabad, Kanpur, Jaunpur and Shamli," it added. A total of 11 persons have been discharged after getting treated. Seven persons in Agra, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Lucknow and Noida got treated.

The release said that 5,849 persons have been put under observation for 28 days in the state. The department also said that 26,369 persons have been checked for COVID-19 at airports across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief urges G20 to adopt 'war-time' plan with trillions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders of the worlds 20 major industrialized nations on Tuesday to adopt a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developi...

Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very f...

Trump administration unclear over emergency production measure to combat coronavirus

The Trump administration sowed confusion on Tuesday over use of a 1950s era emergency act to procure coronavirus test kits amid severe shortages of tests, masks, ventilators and other equipment for medical workers fighting the highly contag...

Saudi reports first coronavirus death as infections spike

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the total number of infections spiked to 767, according to the health ministry. An Afghan resident in the western city of Medina died from the virus, the ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020