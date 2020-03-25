277 Indians evacuated from Iran shifted to Army wellness facility in Jodhpur

The two hundred and seventy-seven Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iranian capital Tehran, were shifted to the Army wellness facility in Jodhpur on Wednesday. The evacuees -- 128 males and 149 females -- had arrived in Delhi on special Mahan Air flight on Wednesday morning and were subsequently transferred to Jodhpur. Upon their arrival in the city, all the passengers underwent a preliminary screening and later shifted to the Army wellness facility established at the Jodhpur Military Station.

In a statement, PRO Defence Rajasthan Sombit Ghosh said that the Army, in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities and Civil Administration, Jodhpur, has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater for a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support. "The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay," Ghosh said.

Iran is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus, having reported more than 63,000 cases, while over 6,000 people have died of the infection in the country, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. Earlier this month, Mahan airlines had offered safe repatriation of Indians struck in Iran without any commercial interest as a humanitarian initiative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.