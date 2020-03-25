Left Menu
Uttarakhand govt's poster encourages people to stay indoors, refrain from panic buying

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, Uttarakhand government has come out with a colorful poster explaining people the benefits of staying indoors and how it will help to combat the menace.

  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 11:20 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:20 IST
A poster published by Uttarakhand government on coronavirus. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, Uttarakhand government has come out with a colorful poster explaining people the benefits of staying indoors and how it will help to combat the menace. In the poster, a slogan "Hum Ghar Par Rukenge, Tabhi Corona Rukega" has been inscribed. (If we stay indoors, then only spread of CORONA can be halted).

It also asked people to follow the ethics of shopping during a global pandemic and refrain from practicing panic buying. The poster shows a couple of people with over stacked shopping baskets due to the fear that there will be a dearth of essential commodities in the market due to the lockdown.

The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government has also provided a helpline number - 18001801200/104 for the people in case of emergency or to seek any sort of aid from the government during the lockdown period. The Central government has announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown, which came into force at midnight.

India has recorded 512 active coronavirus cases till now. A total of 9 deaths have been reported from across the country and 40 people have been cured. This data was compiled by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI

