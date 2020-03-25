Maharashtra COVID-19 cases tally reaches 112

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 112 in Maharashtra on Wednesday. In India, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. This includes 512 active cases, while 40 infected people have already been cured or discharged. (ANI)

