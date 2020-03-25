Left Menu
Guj: Circles drawn outside shops to promote social distancing

  • PTI
  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 14:15 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 14:15 IST
The police and local authorities in Gujarat have started drawing circles outside shops selling essential commodities, in a bid to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown. Customers at grocery and medical stores in Ahmedabad, Patan and Kutch districts are required to stand inside circles, which are drawn a metre or two away from each other.

"As directed by the Patan municipality, circles were drawn outside grocery and medical shops. Customers have to stand inside circles that are drawn at least a metre or two away from each other to maintain social distancing," said Vinod Modi, the general secretary of Patan Medical Shop Owners' Association. Several shop owners in Ahmedabad and Vadodara have also adopted a similar method to maintain social distancing.

In Kutch district, the police urged shop owners at Mundra, Nakhatrana and Bhuj towns to draw such circles. "Our policemen have been convincing shop owners to draw circles outside their establishments. Social distancing is crucial to fight coronavirus," superintendent of police (Kutch-West) Saurabh Tolumbia said.

At least 38 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat..

