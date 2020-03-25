OFB earmarks 285 beds for COVID-19 isolation wards

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling COVID-19 cases. A press release from the Ministry of Defence said, "Forty beds have been earmarked in hospitals at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, thirty beds each at Metal and Steel Factory Ishapore, Gun and Shell Factory Cossipore, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Kanpur, Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, 25 beds at Ordnance Factory Ambernath and twenty beds each at Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi and Ordnance Factory Medak."

"Setting up of isolation ward and the corresponding number of beds in OFB hospitals. This has been done by Chairman OFB as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) instructions in the Cabinet Secretary's meeting yesterday," the statement added. The OFB is also trying to produce personal protection equipment and face masks as per pilot order quantity placed by HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a PSU under MoHFW, the release stated. (ANI)

