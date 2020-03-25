Bike-rider hits police officer patrolling streets

A police officer patrolling the streets to ensure lockdown for containing coronavirus suffered head injuries when a motorbike-rider knocked him down in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, officials said. A police team spotted a 20-year-old man, identified only as Rajbar, riding a two-wheeler near Evershine Nagar but when they tried to stop him, he allegedly tried to flee and knocked down sub-inspector Sanil Patil (27).

Patil was rushed to hospital. He was found to have fractured his skull, said a police official of Waliv police station. Rajbar was arrested and booked under IPC section 353 (assaulting public servant), he added.

