COVID-19: Shopkeepers to deliver groceries at doorsteps in Ayodhya

The District Magistrate on Wednesday has asked the various grocery shops to "pack 11 items" of the daily need for home delivery amid the lockdown in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. These items have been priced for Rs 475 and action will be taken against those who will charge more than the fixed price for these items.

Thirty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday. The number of cases across India surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.