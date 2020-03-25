Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Shopkeepers to deliver groceries at doorsteps in Ayodhya

The District Magistrate on Wednesday has asked the various grocery shops to "pack 11 items" of the daily need for home delivery amid the lockdown in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:21 IST
COVID-19: Shopkeepers to deliver groceries at doorsteps in Ayodhya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The District Magistrate on Wednesday has asked the various grocery shops to "pack 11 items" of the daily need for home delivery amid the lockdown in the state in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. These items have been priced for Rs 475 and action will be taken against those who will charge more than the fixed price for these items.

Thirty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Tuesday. The number of cases across India surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn -sources

India is likely to agree on an economic stimulus package of more than 1.5 trillion rupees 19.6 billion to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, two sources familiar with the matter ...

EXCLUSIVE-EU states need 10 times more coronavirus equipment, internal document

European Union states need 10 times as much personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such as ventilators, to tackle the coronavirus than traditional supply chains can provide, an internal EU document showed on Wednesday. The...

Iran president warns of tough new measures as virus toll tops 2,000

Irans president warned that his government was poised to introduce tough new measures against the coronavirus Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worlds deadliest outbreaks topped 2,000. President Hassan Rouhani said that the new me...

Kosovo government faces no-confidence vote after dispute over coronavirus

Kosovos coalition government faces a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday after a dispute over whether to declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus.The vote is set to go ahead despite pleas by France and Germany for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020