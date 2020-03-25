Left Menu
1,122 people under home quarantine in Aurangabad district

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:20 IST
More than 1,100 people, some of them with travel history abroad, are under home quarantine in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra but there is no suspected case of coronavirus as of now, an official said on Wednesday. A woman, who had travelled to Russia and Kazakhstan, had tested positive for the viral infection in second week of march on her return to India.

She was treated at a private hospital from where she was discharged a few days ago following recovery from the illness, the official said. "The total number of citizens under home quarantine in Aurangabad district was 1,122 till Tuesday. Of these, 267 have a history of international travel recently," municipal health officer Neeta Padalkar told PTI on Wednesday.

They have been quarantined as a precaution, she said. "We have done stamping on their hands. Some of them tried to move of their homes but lockdown has made them remain indoors," she said.

"We have decided to put information boards outside the residences of quarantined citizens. The process to procure necessary equipment to fight coronavirus has been undertaken on an urgent basis and a sum of Rs 2.5 crore has been received from the district administration," Padalkar said. As of now there is no suspected case of coronavirus in the district, the officer said.

