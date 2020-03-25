COVID-19: Bengaluru police to put in place pass system to regulate movement of people

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday decided to put in place a pass system to regulate the movement of people in the city during the three-week lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the step was taken keeping in view the directions issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

“Two types of passes will be issued for the purpose – one for persons and another for vehicles,” he said in a memo. The passes would be issued from the office of jurisdictional DCP L&O (Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order) and will be made available 24X7, with staff to be deputed in three shifts, on the submission of a standardised application form, Rao added.

The passes can be obtained by the categories exempted from the nation-wide lockdown such as essential services, including delivery agents of food aggregators, media, bank and insurance employees, staff of ration and grocery shops, the memo said. Making it clear passes would not be issued to government and high court staff and their vehicles, it said they have to compulsorily carry their office-issued identity cards.

