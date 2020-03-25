Left Menu
JK govt orders immediate release of pension to retd employees, payments to daily wagers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered forthwith release of one-month pension in advance to all its retired employees besides the wages for a month to its daily-wage workers, an official spokesman said. The J&K Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu ordered immediate release of one-month pension to all pensioners to ensure no monetary inconvenience to them during the nationawide lockdown, ordered by Prime Minister Narenda Modi from Tuesday-Wednesday midnight.

The Finance Department has been asked to take necessary steps in this regard, the spokesman said. The decision is expected to benefit thousands of pensioners in Jammu & Kashmir, he said.

The Council had on Tuesday decided immediate release of one month's payment to all daily wagers so that they do not face any difficulty due to the current situation. The Council on Tuesday had also decided to release advance ration for April and May to all ration card holders.  It was also decided that one month's ration for Mid-Day Meals would also be distributed in advance amongst the parents of eligible children.

It had also decided that in view of the difficulties being faced by them, ration packets be immediately distributed among the destitute and slum dwellers..

