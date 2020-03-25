LJP chief announces Rs 1 cr assistance from MPLAD fund for

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday announced an assistance of Rs one crore from his MPLAD fund for his constituency for augmenting the supply of equipment and other things required for prevention and detection of coronavirus cases. People of Jamui, Paswan's Lok Sabha constituency, should not face a shortage of facemasks, hand sanitizers, soaps and thermal scanners, he said.

Paswan is serving his second consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from Jamui. In a statement, the LJP president also directed other parliamentarians of his party to take a leaf out of his book.

The party has six members in the Lok Sabha, all of them from Bihar. Besides Paswan, the LJP MPs include his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras and cousin Prince Raj. The party was founded, and headed until a few months ago, by Paswan's father Ram Vilas Paswan, who is currently the Union minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

