Left Menu
Development News Edition

Possibility of load shedding during lockdown unlikely

“Supplying Eskom with coal is a requirement and with the lockdown, demand will be very low so it is unlikely that we will have load shedding,” said the Minister.

Possibility of load shedding during lockdown unlikely
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020 to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says the possibility of load shedding during the 21-day nationwide lockdown is unlikely.

"The supply of fuel to the relevant critical and essential services, as well as the supply of coal to Eskom for electricity supply and liquid fuels production, are critical during this period.

"Supplying Eskom with coal is a requirement and with the lockdown, demand will be very low so it is unlikely that we will have load shedding," said the Minister.

Mantashe made the remarks, during a joint media briefing with the Ministries of Arts and Culture and Telecommunications, where each department mapped out its interventions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 during the lockdown.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020 to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Working together with the South African Petroleum Industry Association, the Minerals Council SA and in consultation with labor unions, Mantashe says his department has developed a framework through which these industries will implement the envisaged directives.

"This is being done in order to safeguard the lives of people while ensuring that the limited economic activity which will be undertaken during this period is supported," said the Minister.

With industries required to prioritize the health and safety of employees, Mantashe announced that mining operations especially those that are labor-intensive will be scaled down significantly.

The Minister said the government is mindful that in some mining operations and processing plants a complete shutdown will not be feasible or too costly and in this regard is adopting a risk-based approach.

"This would negatively affect the security of supply, and therefore the economy as a whole.

"We are adopting a risk-based approach, with worst-case scenario planning, and all companies are required to ensure that their business continuity plans are fit for purpose," he said.

Mining

In the mining sector, essential services supporting the sector, including security and related infrastructure, maintenance, water pumping, refrigeration, and ventilation will continue.

Mines supplying coal to Eskom will remain in operation, albeit at reduced production levels.

For exports, each case will be evaluated on its merits. Services being rendered to communities, such as the supply of water, will also continue.

Production in the gold, chrome, manganese and other sectors will be scaled down; while the processing of surface material in the PGMs sector will continue for the production of – among other medical products.

"This will allow smelters, which cannot be switched on and off abruptly, to remain operational," said the Minister.

In support of the government's fight against COVID-19, the Minerals Council committed to avail its health infrastructure - facilities and staff – during the lockdown as potential quarantine sites.

Energy

In the energy sector, the following activities are among those which will be considered an essential service:

The production and distribution of petroleum products, including fuel, paraffin and liquefied petroleum gas. This entails shipping, manufacturing, terminals, distribution, and retail.

In the case of petroleum products, imports will be scaled back for the duration of the lockdown, as there will be excess capacity.

Regulatory oversight on nuclear facilities, as well as nuclear safeguard inspections.Production and supply of nuclear medicines and chemicals used at refineries.

The Safari-1 research reactor and support technology services.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian week-long holiday for coronvirus to exclude medical, metals sectors - Kremlin

Russian businesses in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as enterprises that function on a continuous basis such as production plants in the metals and chemicals sectors, will not be taking the week off next week, the Kremlin s...

Retail industry to have muted sales growth; recovery could be gradual: Report

Domestic retailers are expected to see muted sales in the wake of the lockdown and the recovery is likely to be gradual as it will depend on consumers income, according to a report. The retailers would have to cut back their discretionary s...

Officers' union requests PM to defer mega bank merger amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Bank officers union on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer mega merger exercise of banks in view of coronavirus outbreak. Banking services across the country are impacted due to the effect of COVID-19 as a near shut do...

UK tells banks to keep lending through coronavirus crisis

British banks must keep lending to businesses through the coronavirus crisis to ensure viable companies do not fail, the government and Bank of England said on Wednesday, after promising 330 billion pounds 389 billion in loan guarantees. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020