Coronavirus: Punjab police distribute food to the poor amid lockdown

The Punjab Police on Wednesday distributed food to the poor in many parts of the state and also ensured home delivery of essentials to daily wagers and slum dwellers amid a country-wide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The humane action comes a day after several videos purportedly showing the police personnel slapping and hitting those defying prohibitory orders went viral on social media.

The police personnel organised 'langars' (community meal) to feed those who can barely manage a meal without their daily wage, the officials said. In Amritsar, police made arrangements at Ghah Mandi and Ram Bagh area for distributing food to daily wagers. After making announcements from police vehicle, food was given to the poor while maintaining social distance, said Amritsar Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar.

“We have distributed over 300 packets each of milk and fruit to the needy people. We have a list of people to whom food items will be distributed,” he said. In Tarn Taran, police distributed chapattis and other items to the poor. At Nakodar in Jalandhar, police with the help of residents distributed ration to 300 households, which included rickshaw pullers, slum dwellers, daily wagers within and on the outskirts of the city, the officials said.

Videos showing police personnel delivering essential items at doorsteps of houses of slum dwellers and daily wagers were also widely circulated on social media. On Tuesday, police had registered 232 FIRs and arrested 111 people for violating prohibitory orders.

