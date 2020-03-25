Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel demand drops as virus effects start to hit -EIA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:06 IST
U.S. crude stockpiles rise, fuel demand drops as virus effects start to hit -EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week, but one-week demand for fuels showed its biggest drop since December in the first inkling that the coronavirus pandemic is denting the country's energy demand.

The coronavirus has sickened nearly 400,000 people worldwide, destroyed gasoline demand as people stay home, and has brought air travel to a virtual halt globally. In coming weeks, fuel demand is expected to fall sharply, and the report's measures on demand showed a notable drop in products supplied, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. The EIA's measure of products supplied, a proxy for U.S. demand, showed a 2.1 million barrel-per-day in the most recent week to 19.4 million bpd.

"Gas demand is down a bit so it might be showing up there. Distillate demand is also down a slight bit. In the coming weeks we will see how the lock-ins will affect demand," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy. Motor gasoline product dropped by 859,000 bpd, even though that figure still shows a 1.2% increase for the four-week average from a year ago. Jet fuel demand fell to 1.47 million bpd, an 18% decline for the week, and a figure that will surely grow worse with most flights grounded worldwide. Distillate product supplied was off by 5% on the week.

Inventory figures do not show much of an effect from the outbreak or the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war yet. Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended March 20 to 455.4 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel rise. Inventories, which have risen for nine straight weeks, are expected to keep rising in coming weeks as fuel demand declines and refineries pare back activity.

For this most recent week, however, refineries continued to run at relatively strong rates for the season. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage points to 87.3% of their available capacity. Refiners have been running down gasoline and diesel fuel stocks to their lowest since December, in anticipation of weeks of slack demand.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels last week to 239.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations for a 657,000-barrel drop. "We saw a much larger draw on gas than the poll would have indicated. I was thinking we would see larger product builds on the gasoline side, just because it seems anecdotally that demand is falling and perhaps it will be more reflective in next week's report," said Ryan Kaup, a commodities broker at CHS Hedging. ​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 679,000 barrels in the week to 124.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. U.S. crude futures were down 14 cents to $23.88 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT), while Brent fell 3 cents to $27.12 a barrel. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by David Gregorio Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

LCS Spring Finals to be played online

The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Finals will take place online April 18-19, Riot Games announced Wednesday. After competition was shut down earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the LCS resumed last weekend wit...

Swedish govt announces package to support small businesses

Sweden announced on Wednesday a new round of measures to support the economy against the coronavirus outbreak, offering loan guarantees of up to 100 billion Swedish crowns for small businesses and 5 billion for lower rental costs. The gover...

Delhi: 40-year-old dies repairing sewer tank

A 40-year-old man died after inhaling toxic fumes while another person fell unconscious while they were repairing a sewer tank at the Delhi Jal Board DJB office in southeast Delhis Okhla on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been id...

Delhi police planning to quarantine personnel on rotation amid lockdown

The Delhi police is planning to put about a quarter of its personnel in isolation on rotation basis for 10 days to reduce the coronavirus threat, officials said on Wednesday. In an internal communication to his personnel, Delhi Police Commi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020