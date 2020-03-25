Left Menu
COVID-19: BSY appeals to people to donate money for advanced medical support system

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:36 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19. Calling it a "dire situation", he said the state government was striving hard to check the spread of the disease and to provide advanced treatment. "The citizens have been put to unimaginable hardships (due to spread of COVID-19)....in this dire situation an appeal is made to render a helping hand to the needy by way of joining hands with the state government in providing advanced medical support system and donating voluntarily on humanitarian grounds for the noble cause of providing health services," the appeal read.

Those willing to donate can transfer funds online and also send cheques or DDs to Chief Minister Relief Fund COVID-19, SBI, Vidhana Soudha Branch, it said. Till date, 51 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes one death, while three people have been discharged, the state health department has said.

