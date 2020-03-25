Shocked by terror attack at gurdwara in Kabul: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan in which 25 people died.

Ecpressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I'm shocked by the news of a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan in which over 25 people have died. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery."

At least 25 devotees were killed and eight others were wounded in a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul earlier today. All four terrorists have been killed by Afghan security forces. (ANI)

