Shocked by terror attack at gurdwara in Kabul: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan in which 25 people died.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed shock over the terror attack at a gurdwara in Kabul in Afghanistan in which 25 people died.
Ecpressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I'm shocked by the news of a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan in which over 25 people have died. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery."
At least 25 devotees were killed and eight others were wounded in a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul earlier today. All four terrorists have been killed by Afghan security forces. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Kabul
- Congress
- Afghanistan
- Gurudwara
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases: Ghani spokesman
Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases
Rahul Gandhi chairs Congress strategy meet for LS, targets PM Modi over petrol prices
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.