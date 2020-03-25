Man under home quarantine found in temple; sent to govt centre

A man who was advised home quarantine after return from a foreign tour was on Wednesday found inside the premises of a temple, from where he was sent to a government facility here in Maharashtra, officials said. The man entered the temple premises in the morning to perform rituals on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, a festival that marks the beginning of New Year in the state, they said.

When the police came to know about the person he was taken into custody and sent tothe government quarantine facility created in the Chhatrapati Pramilaraje Rugnalaya (CPR), they said. Police Inspector Pramod Jadhav said the man was advisedhome quarantine from March 14 to March 28.

However, he stepped out of his house in violation of home quarantine norms enforced by the government as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, Jadhav said. An offence was filed against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

He was advised home quarantine after his return from a foreign tour, Jadhav said..

