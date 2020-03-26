NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Thursday, March 26 * Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown National Bureau * PM Narendra Modi to participate in G20 video conference on coronavirus pandemic, at around 5 pm

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair a meeting to review steps to check coronavirus infection by armed forces at 11 am

WEST * Raipur: Chhattisgarh Assembly session.

