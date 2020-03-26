COVID-19 crisis: J'khand to give 2 months' ration in advance

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said his government has decided to provide two months ration in advance to the beneficiaries of the public distribution system, as the country entered the second day of the lockdown on Thursday to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Around 90 per cent of the families in the state will benefit from this decision, he said.

"Rest assured, your son or brother is continuously making efforts to help the people of Jharkhand," Soren said in a tweet on Wednesday. He also appealed to the people to abide by the 21-day lockdown order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Jharkhand has not reported any COVID-19 case so far. The state government had on Wednesday issued a rate- chart of essential items at the public distribution outlets, following reports that a few ration shops were charging higher prices for commodities and some others selling them in the black market, taking advantage of the lockdown.

The government had also assured people that it has sufficient food items in stock to last for several days. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said the administration has launched an app - VeggiGo - for people to place order for essential commodities.

He said the administration has also launched a home delivery service for essential goods..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.