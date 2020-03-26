Akhilesh demands shelters for those wandering on roads during lockdown

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded setting up of temporary shelters for those wandering on the roads during the the lockout period

In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "In this difficult time, the government should make arrangements to immediately transfer funds to the bank accounts of all Jan Dhan account holders in the country. At the same time, rain-baseras should be set up for those wandering on the roads for their food, water, medicines, while maintaining a safe distance." PTI SAB RC

