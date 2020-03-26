Left Menu
Scrap Central Vista plan in view of COVID-19: Yechury

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:43 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:43 IST
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Thursday over the Rs-20,000 crore Central Vista plan, saying it was "unconscionable" and should be scrapped in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The government last week notified the land-use change of an over-86-acre area in Lutyens' Delhi that currently houses some of the country's landmark buildings such as the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block, among others, to expedite the completion of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project.

"Unconscionable that the central govt finds it necessary to spend ₹20,000 crore at this precise moment for a new house for the PM & other beautification schemes. Central Vista plan must be scrapped, earmarked funds must be transferred to tackle #COVID2019 & its impact on the poor," Yechury said in a tweet. In a separate tweet, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded that the government announce an increased expenditure to strengthen the public health system with adequate free testing, hospital facilities, isolation wards and ventilators, and rope in private hospitals to provide free treatment to coronavirus patients.

