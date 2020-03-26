Delhi Police constable suspended for damaging vegetable carts during lockdown

A Delhi Police constable posted in the central district was suspended on Thursday for allegedly damaging vegetable carts during the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The constable has been identified as Rajbir. He was posted at Anand Parbat Police Station, they said. The order came a day after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the short clip, the constable can be seen overturning three vegetables carts one by one. According to the police, the video surfaced online on Wednesday, following which the constable was suspended on Thursday. On Wednesday, Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava asked on-duty officials that he had received reports of "misconduct" by some personnel with essential services staffers. "I urge police personnel to use masks and sanitisers regularly and maintain social distancing during their duties. We have heard about the misconduct of police during checking. There would be no hustle during checking of essential services staff such as doctors and home delivery agents," Shrivastava had said.

